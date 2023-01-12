Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ Old Dominion

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 7-8; Old Dominion 10-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Old Dominion Monarchs are heading back home. Old Dominion and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Chartway Arena. The Monarchs will be strutting in after a victory while Coastal Carolina will be stumbling in from a loss.

After constant struggles on the road, Old Dominion has finally found some success away from home. On Saturday, they secured an 81-75 W over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Meanwhile, the contest between Coastal Carolina and the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Coastal Carolina falling 81-66 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Old Dominion is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Monarchs, who are 7-8 against the spread.

Coastal Carolina's defeat took them down to 7-8 while Old Dominion's win pulled them up to 10-6. We'll see if the Chanticleers can steal Old Dominion's luck or if Old Dominion records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Monarchs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Monarchs as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.