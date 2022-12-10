Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ Old Dominion

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 2-6; Old Dominion 6-4

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Chartway Arena. The Monarchs are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The William & Mary Tribe typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Old Dominion proved too difficult a challenge. Old Dominion took their game against the Tribe 72-62.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 82-71 to the Chattanooga Mocs.

Old Dominion is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while Gardner-Webb has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Old Dominion's win lifted them to 6-4 while Gardner-Webb's loss dropped them down to 2-6. We'll see if the Monarchs can repeat their recent success or if the Bulldogs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Monarchs are a 4-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.