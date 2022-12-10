Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb @ Old Dominion
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 2-6; Old Dominion 6-4
What to Know
The Old Dominion Monarchs have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Chartway Arena. The Monarchs are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
The William & Mary Tribe typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Old Dominion proved too difficult a challenge. Old Dominion took their game against the Tribe 72-62.
Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 82-71 to the Chattanooga Mocs.
Old Dominion is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while Gardner-Webb has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.
Old Dominion's win lifted them to 6-4 while Gardner-Webb's loss dropped them down to 2-6. We'll see if the Monarchs can repeat their recent success or if the Bulldogs bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Monarchs are a 4-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.