Who's Playing

George Mason @ Old Dominion

Current Records: George Mason 7-4; Old Dominion 7-4

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the George Mason Patriots at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Chartway Arena. The Monarchs are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Old Dominion escaped with a win two weeks ago against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs by the margin of a single free throw, 44-43.

Meanwhile, the Tulane Green Wave typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday GMU proved too difficult a challenge. GMU secured a 62-56 W over Tulane. Guard Victor Bailey Jr. (19 points) was the top scorer for GMU.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 7-4. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Monarchs enter the matchup with only 10.6 turnovers per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Patriots are stumbling into the contest with the 22nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Old Dominion and George Mason both have one win in their last two games.