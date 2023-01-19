Who's Playing

Georgia State @ Old Dominion

Current Records: Georgia State 9-9; Old Dominion 10-8

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Georgia State Panthers will be on the road. The Panthers and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chartway Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in December of 2016, where Old Dominion won 58-46, we could be in for a big score.

Georgia State took their game at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 100-66 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion came up short against the Marshall Thundering Herd this past Saturday, falling 73-65.

Georgia State's win lifted them to 9-9 while Old Dominion's defeat dropped them down to 10-8. We'll see if Georgia State can repeat their recent success or if Old Dominion bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Old Dominion and Georgia State both have one win in their last two games.