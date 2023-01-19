Who's Playing
Georgia State @ Old Dominion
Current Records: Georgia State 9-9; Old Dominion 10-8
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Georgia State Panthers will be on the road. The Panthers and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chartway Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in December of 2016, where Old Dominion won 58-46, we could be in for a big score.
Georgia State took their game at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 100-66 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
Meanwhile, Old Dominion came up short against the Marshall Thundering Herd this past Saturday, falling 73-65.
Georgia State's win lifted them to 9-9 while Old Dominion's defeat dropped them down to 10-8. We'll see if Georgia State can repeat their recent success or if Old Dominion bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Old Dominion and Georgia State both have one win in their last two games.
- Dec 18, 2016 - Old Dominion 58 vs. Georgia State 46
- Dec 12, 2015 - Georgia State 68 vs. Old Dominion 64