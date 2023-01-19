Who's Playing

Georgia State @ Old Dominion

Current Records: Georgia State 9-9; Old Dominion 10-8

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Old Dominion Monarchs and the Georgia State Panthers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Chartway Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 104 points combined.

Old Dominion came up short against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, falling 73-65.

Meanwhile, Georgia State simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday, as they easily beat the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at home 100-66.

The Monarchs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Old Dominion, who are 8-9 against the spread.

Georgia State's win lifted them to 9-9 while Old Dominion's loss dropped them down to 10-8. We'll see if Georgia State can repeat their recent success or if Old Dominion bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Monarchs are a 5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Old Dominion and Georgia State both have one win in their last two games.