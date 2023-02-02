Who's Playing

James Madison @ Old Dominion

Current Records: James Madison 15-8; Old Dominion 13-9

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Old Dominion and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chartway Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in November of 2021, where James Madison won 58-53, we could be in for a big score.

The Monarchs escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers by the margin of a single free throw, 60-59. Having forecasted a close win for Old Dominion, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, James Madison had enough points to win and then some against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks this past Saturday, taking their game 58-45.

Their wins bumped Old Dominion to 13-9 and the Dukes to 15-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Old Dominion and James Madison clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Old Dominion have won three out of their last five games against James Madison.