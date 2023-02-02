Who's Playing
James Madison @ Old Dominion
Current Records: James Madison 15-8; Old Dominion 13-9
What to Know
The Old Dominion Monarchs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Old Dominion and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chartway Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in November of 2021, where James Madison won 58-53, we could be in for a big score.
The Monarchs escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers by the margin of a single free throw, 60-59. Having forecasted a close win for Old Dominion, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Meanwhile, James Madison had enough points to win and then some against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks this past Saturday, taking their game 58-45.
Their wins bumped Old Dominion to 13-9 and the Dukes to 15-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Old Dominion and James Madison clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Old Dominion have won three out of their last five games against James Madison.
- Nov 13, 2021 - James Madison 58 vs. Old Dominion 53
- Nov 20, 2019 - James Madison 80 vs. Old Dominion 78
- Dec 01, 2018 - Old Dominion 67 vs. James Madison 42
- Nov 13, 2017 - Old Dominion 69 vs. James Madison 53
- Nov 11, 2016 - Old Dominion 62 vs. James Madison 55