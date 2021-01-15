The Old Dominion Monarchs and the Rice Owls will face off in a Conference USA clash at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at Tudor Fieldhouse. Rice is 9-3 overall and 5-1 at home, while the Monarchs are 7-3 overall and 2-3 on the road. Old Dominion has dominated this series over the years, winning nine of its last 10 matchups against the Owls.

Rice vs. Old Dominion spread: Rice +3

Rice vs. Old Dominion over-under: 146 points

Rice vs. Old Dominion money line: Old Dominion -160, Rice +140

What you need to know about Rice

Rice is coming off an impressive 71-68 win on the road over the Texas-El Paso Miners on Saturday. The Owls were led by forward Max Fiedler, who recorded a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Guard Travis Evee also had a strong showing in Saturday's win, finishing with 21 points, six assists and three rebounds.

Fiedler leads the team in rebounding (9.4) and assists (4.1), while Quincy Olivari paces the Owls with 16.2 points per game on average. Rice is scoring 81.9 points per game this season, which ranks 30th in the nation.

What you need to know about Old Dominion

Meanwhile, Old Dominion picked up a 64-55 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday. Anthony Oliver II finished with 17 points and four rebounds, while Joe Reece added 14 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's victory. For the season, Oliver is averaging 11.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, while Reece adds 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Old Dominion has won each of its last three games thanks in large part to its defense. In fact, the Monarchs are giving up just 62.7 points per game during that stretch. In addition, Old Dominion is 5-0 in its last five matchups against Rice.

