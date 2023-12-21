The TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) will try to get off to a strong start in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic when they face the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6) on Thursday in Honolulu. TCU bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 79-59 win at Arizona State last Saturday. Old Dominion enters this event on a three-game losing streak, including an 84-69 loss to No. 18 James Madison its last time out. The winner of this game faces the winner of Temple and Nevada in the first semifinal on Friday afternoon.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET on Thursday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. TCU is favored by 14 points in the latest Old Dominion vs. TCU odds, while the over/under is 146.5 points via SportsLine consensus. Before entering any TCU vs. Old Dominion picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 of the 2023-24 season on a 100-63 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 12-4 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on TCU-Old Dominion. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Old Dominion vs. TCU spread: Old Dominion +14

Old Dominion vs. TCU over/under: 146.5 points

Old Dominion vs. TCU money line: Old Dominion: +767, TCU: -1277

Old Dominion vs. TCU picks: See picks here

Why TCU can cover

TCU has taken care of business against every unranked team that it has faced this season, winning seven of those eight games in blowout fashion. The Horned Frogs bounced back from their lone loss of the campaign with a 79-59 win against Arizona State on Saturday, easily covering the 8.5-point spread. Senior guard Micah Peavy posted a triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Senior forward Emanuel Miller, who leads the team with 16.1 points per game, scored 18 points in the win. Miller is one of four scorers in double figures, joined by JaKobe Coles (13.1), Peavy (12.2) and Jameer Nelson Jr. (11.4). TCU has won 17 of its last 18 games in December, and it is on a five-game winning streak against Sun Belt conference teams.

Why Old Dominion can cover

While TCU covered the spread against Arizona State on Saturday, it failed to cover in the previous two games and has covered just twice in its last six contests. The Horned Frogs were 10-point favorites in their 84-83 win over Georgetown, and they were 1.5-point favorites in their 74-66 loss to Clemson in their following game. Old Dominion is well-rested coming into this game, getting set for its first game since Dec. 9.

Junior guard Chaunce Jenkins leads the team with 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, while freshman guard Vasean Allette is adding 14.7 points and 4.8 boards. Senior guard Tyrone Williams is also in double figures with 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest. Old Dominion put forth a strong effort in its only game against a ranked team this season, easily covering the 19.5-point spread in its 86-77 setback against No. 14 Arkansas last month. See which team to pick here.

How to make Old Dominion vs. TCU picks

The model has simulated TCU vs. Old Dominion 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Old Dominion vs. TCU, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 100-63 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.