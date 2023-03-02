The No. 6 seed Old Dominion Monarchs will face the No. 11 seed Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats in the second round of the 2023 Sun Belt Tournament on Thursday night. Texas State advanced to the second round with a win over Georgia State, while Old Dominion earned a first-round bye. The winner of this game will face No. 3 seed Marshall in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Monarchs are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Old Dominion vs. Texas State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 131. Before entering any Texas State vs. Old Dominion picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Old Dominion vs. Texas State spread: Old Dominion -3.5

Old Dominion vs. Texas State over/under: 131 points

Old Dominion vs. Texas State money line: Old Dominion -180, Texas State 152

Why Old Dominion can cover

Old Dominion enters the Sun Belt Tournament with momentum after beating Appalachian State, Southern Miss and Marshall in consecutive games. The Monarchs were underdogs in all three of those games, and they have now covered the spread in six of their last seven outings. They beat Texas State as 1.5-point road underdogs in the lone regular-season meeting between these teams, as Imo Essien scored the winning layup as time expired.

Sophomore guard Chaunce Jenkins leads a balanced lineup with 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, while senior guard Tyreek Scott-Grayson is scoring 13.6 points. Junior guard Mekhi Long is averaging 10.9 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game. Texas State has been struggling to meet expectations, covering the spread three times in its last 14 games.

Why Texas State can cover

Texas State has some momentum coming into the second round as well after it took down Georgia State in the first round. The Bobcats took a 10-point lead into halftime and were able to hold on down the stretch, with Drue Drinnon scoring a team-high 16 points on 5 of 6 shooting from the floor. Old Dominion has not played in nearly a week, so the Monarchs could have to knock off some rust early in this game.

The first meeting between these teams came down to the final possession, hinting at some value on the underdog in the rematch. Senior guard Mason Harrell leads Texas State with 15.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Senior forward Nighael Ceaser (9.5 points) and senior forward Tyrel Morgan (9.1) have both been key contributors as well.

