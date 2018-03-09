Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky: Watch online, live stream, TV, picks, odds, analysis

How to watch Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky



Date: Friday, March 9



Friday, March 9 Time: 4 p.m. ET



4 p.m. ET Where: Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island



Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island TV: CBS Sports Network



CBS Sports Network Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

Odds and analysis



Analysis: Conference USA favorite Middle Tennessee, the No. 1 seed entering the postseason, suffered an upset at the hands of No. 9 seed Southern Miss on Thursday. That makes the Friday semifinals matchup between No. 2 Old Dominion vs. No. 3 Western Kentucky a potential de facto title game, with the loser going home and the winner vaulting into favorite status to clinch the auto bid.

Western Kentucky swept the regular-season series pretty handily, so keep an eye on the Hilltoppers as they look to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.