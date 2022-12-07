Who's Playing

William & Mary @ Old Dominion

Current Records: William & Mary 4-5; Old Dominion 5-4

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs will play host again and welcome the William & Mary Tribe to Chartway Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Old Dominion is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Monarchs didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Norfolk State Spartans this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 68-62 victory.

Meanwhile, William & Mary escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Richmond Spiders by the margin of a single free throw, 58-57. William & Mary got double-digit scores from four players: guard Gabe Dorsey (15), forward Ben Wight (14), guard Anders Nelson (13), and forward Noah Collier (10).

Old Dominion is now 5-4 while William & Mary sits at a mirror-image 4-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Monarchs enter the matchup with only 10.3 turnovers per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Tribe are stumbling into the game with the 52nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

William & Mary have won four out of their last seven games against Old Dominion.