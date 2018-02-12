Ole Miss and Andy Kennedy to announce they are parting ways after this season
Andy Kennedy will leave Ole Miss as the winningest coach in school history
Ole Miss and Andy Kennedy will announce at a press conference later Monday that they are parting ways at the end of this season, a source told CBS Sports early Monday.
This is Kennedy's 12th year at Ole Miss.
He's never finished worse than 7-9 in the SEC, or worse than sixth in the league, despite having one of the conference's most difficult jobs. Kennedy's 245 victories at Ole Miss make him the winningest coach in school history. The 2007 SEC Coach of the Year led the Rebels to two NCAA Tournaments and advanced both times. Entering this season, Kentucky and Florida were the only SEC schools to win more games than Ole Miss since the day Kennedy was hired in 2006.
Ole Miss is 11-14 this season and on a five-game losing streak.
The Rebels play Arkansas on Tuesday night.
-
What can MSU do to be a No. 1 seed?
There isn't much the Spartans can do to improve their seeding
-
Texas vs. Baylor odds, expert picks
Matt Norlander, author of the most thorough college basketball rankings, released a pick for...
-
Coaches Poll: MSU tops UVA for No. 1
It's a split decision as coaches poll goes with Spartans at the top and AP has Virginia No....
-
Fairfield vs. Canisius odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Monday's Cansius vs. Fairfield game 10,000 times
-
North Carolina vs Notre Dame odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Monday's Notre Dame-North Carolina game 10,000 times
-
AP Top 25:Virginia, Sparty 1-2
The Cavaliers take over Villanova's spot at the top as the Wildcats dropped to No. 3
Add a Comment