Ole Miss basketball players kneel during national anthem before home game vs. Georgia
The kneeling may have been related to a pro-Confederate rally held in Oxford, Mississippi
Several players on the Ole Miss basketball team took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before the Rebels' game against Georgia in Oxford, Mississippi on Saturday
It's believed their kneeling is related to an ongoing pro-Confederate rally at Oxford Square, which is taking place roughly a mile from The Pavilion, where the game took place. Nick Suss of the Clarion Ledger reports that the protest-turned-march mobilized onto the Ole Miss campus.
Kneeling during the national anthem became a contentious issue when former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick began taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem on the sidelines in 2016. His stance in doing so was to protest racial inequality and police brutality.
