The Ole Miss men's basketball program canceled its first four games of the season on Monday and announced it will be suspending team activities for two weeks because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.The Rebels were just two days away from their season opener.

The cancellation pulls Ole Miss out of the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic it was scheduled to host from Nov. 25-27. It leaves the other teams that were participants in the event -- Jackson State, Arkansas State and Central Arkansas -- in limbo. The Rebels' home game scheduled against Memphis on Dec. 5 is also canceled.

Ole Miss basketball coach Kermit Davis tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He was retested to confirm the initial positive, and it's unclear if that test came back positive as well. In the meantime, he is self-isolating at home while Ole Miss conducts contact tracing to determine if he had any close contacts.

Should Ole Miss' plans to return to practice go according to plan, it will potentially have enough time to open its season on Dec. 12 in Oxford against UNC Wilmington.