Ole Miss hires Middle Tennessee coach Kermit Davis to replace Andy Kennedy

Davis, a Mississippi native, will continue to coach Middle Tennessee through the NIT

Kermit Davis -- who has won 81 games (and counting) the past three seasons at Middle Tennessee -- has reached an agreement to succeed Andy Kennedy as Ole Miss' men's basketball coach, the school announced early Thursday.

Davis, a Mississippi State alumnus, will continue to coach Middle Tennessee in the NIT. The Blue Raiders play Sunday at Louisville.

Davis has spent the past 16 seasons at Middle Tennessee -- where he's built the program into a consistent winner and obstacle for SEC schools, which is among the reasons he makes sense for Ole Miss. The 58-year-old Mississippi native won games in both the 2016 and 2017 NCAA Tournaments. He most famously guided the Blue Raiders, as a No. 15 seed, to a 90-81 upset of Michigan State in the Round of 64 of the 2016 NCAA Tournament. It's considered one of the greatest upsets in NCAA Tournament history.

Simply put, this is a hire respected in basketball circles.

Davis has consistently recorded non-league victories over SEC schools in recent years and established a reputation as a great tactician capable of out-maneuvering opposing coaches even when opposing coaches have superior rosters. So the thought-process here is that if he can beat SEC schools -- plus Michigan State (2016 NCAA Tournament) and Minnesota (2017 NCAA Tournament) -- with C-USA rosters, there's no reason to think he won't be able to beat SEC schools with SEC rosters.

