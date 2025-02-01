Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Auburn 19-1, Ole Miss 16-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Ole Miss is 2-8 against Auburn since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Rebels are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.5 points per game this season.

Ole Miss took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 72-69 win over Texas. The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Rebels as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Ole Miss' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jaemyn Brakefield, who scored 18 points in addition to five rebounds. Sean Pedulla was another key player, earning 19 points plus five assists.

Meanwhile, Auburn had already won 11 in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20 points) and they went ahead and made it 12 on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 87-74. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for Auburn considering their 53-point performance the matchup before.

Johni Broome was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and 16 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (11). Another player making a difference was Miles Kelly, who scored 13 points along with three steals.

Auburn smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 25 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Ole Miss' victory bumped their record up to 16-5. As for Auburn, they pushed their record up to 19-1 with the win, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Ole Miss has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. However, it's not like Auburn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Ole Miss came up short against Auburn when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 91-77. Can Ole Miss avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Auburn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Ole Miss.