Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Auburn 19-1, Ole Miss 16-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $105.00

What to Know

Ole Miss will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Auburn Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Rebels are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.5 points per game this season.

Having struggled with three losses in a row, Ole Miss finally turned things around against Texas on Wednesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 72-69 win over the Longhorns. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Rebels have posted since November 8, 2024.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Ole Miss to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaemyn Brakefield, who scored 18 points in addition to five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Sean Pedulla, who earned 19 points in addition to five assists.

Meanwhile, Auburn waltzed into their contest on Wednesday with 11 straight wins... but they left with 12. They walked away with an 87-74 win over the Tigers. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for Auburn considering their 53-point performance the match before.

Auburn can attribute much of their success to Johni Broome, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 16 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Broome a new career-high in offensive rebounds (11). Another player making a difference was Miles Kelly, who earned 13 points in addition to three steals.

Auburn smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 25 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Ole Miss' victory bumped their record up to 16-5. As for Auburn, their win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 19-1.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Ole Miss has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. However, it's not like Auburn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Ole Miss came up short against Auburn when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 91-77. Can Ole Miss avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Auburn is a solid 6-point favorite against Ole Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149 points.

Series History

Auburn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Ole Miss.