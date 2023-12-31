Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Ole Miss and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Bryant 41-30.

Ole Miss entered the matchup having won 12 straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it 13, or will Bryant step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Bryant 8-6, Ole Miss 12-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Ole Miss Rebels at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Bryant pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 12.5-point favorite Rebels.

Bryant meant business last Friday, getting buckets from all over the court against a Dragons squad that has allowed just 63.62 points per contest. The Bulldogs enjoyed a cozy 104-86 win over the Dragons. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Bryant.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss put another one in the bag last Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. The stars were shining brightly for them in a 89-72 win over the Golden Eagles. Ole Miss' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Ole Miss' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Matthew Murrell, who scored 26 points along with five assists. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaemyn Brakefield, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-6. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 104.8 points per game. As for the Rebels, their win bumped their record up to 12-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Bryant and Ole Miss are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Bryant hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.6 points per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Ole Miss is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Ole Miss is a big 12.5-point favorite against Bryant, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.