Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Eastern Washington 0-1, Ole Miss 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming:

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.99

What to Know

The Eastern Washington Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Ole Miss Rebels at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Eastern Washington might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Monday.

Eastern Washington had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against the Utes, falling 101-66. Eastern Washington was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-20.

Despite the defeat, Eastern Washington got a solid performance out of LeJuan Watts, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They came out on top against the Hornets by a score of 69-59.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Ole Miss to victory, but perhaps none more so than Allen Flanigan, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Utes' win pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Eagles' loss dropped theirs down to 0-1.

Eastern Washington is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 19-10-1 record against the spread.

Even though the experts think Eastern Washington isn't going to win this one, the team was an even 6-6 as the underdog last season. Eagles fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every match netted those bettors $1,969.27. On the other hand, Ole Miss will play as the favorite, and the team was 11-4 as such last season.

Odds

Ole Miss is a big 13-point favorite against Eastern Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

