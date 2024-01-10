Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Florida 10-4, Ole Miss 13-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.49

What to Know

Florida has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Florida Gators and the Ole Miss Rebels will face off in an SEC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Florida has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 384 points over their last four contests.

The point spread may have favored Florida last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Wildcats by a score of 87-85. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Florida in their matchups with Kentucky: they've now lost five in a row.

Despite the defeat, Florida had strong showings from Zyon Pullin, who scored 23 points, and Walter Clayton Jr., who scored 23 points. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Less helpful for Florida was Will Richard's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss unfortunately witnessed the end of their 13-game winning streak on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by the Volunteers on the road and fell 90-64. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Ole Miss has scored all season.

Despite the defeat, Ole Miss got a solid performance out of Jaemyn Brakefield, who scored 22 points.

Ole Miss struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Gators' loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-4. As for the Rebels, their loss dropped their record down to 13-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.2 points per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-4-1 against the spread).

Odds

Florida is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Ole Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 158.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Ole Miss.