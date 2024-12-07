Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Lindenwood 3-5, Ole Miss 7-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.96

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Ole Miss. They will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Lindenwood Lions at 8:00 p.m. ET at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The timing is sure in the Rebels' favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while the Lions have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Ole Miss will head into Tuesday's contest on the come-up: they were handed a two-point defeat in their last game, but they sure didn't let that happen against Louisville on Tuesday. Everything went Ole Miss' way against Louisville as Ole Miss made off with an 86-63 victory. The Rebels have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 23 points or more this season.

Ole Miss can attribute much of their success to Sean Pedulla, who went 6 for 11 en route to 16 points plus seven assists and three steals, and Dre Davis, who went 8 for 11 en route to 18 points. Pedulla had some trouble finding his footing against Purdue last Friday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Lindenwood). They simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday as they easily beat East-West 102-45. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 47-14.

Lindenwood was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as East-West only posted eight.

Ole Miss' win bumped their record up to 7-1. As for Lindenwood, their victory bumped their record up to 3-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Ole Miss has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. It's a different story for Lindenwood, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given Ole Miss' sizable advantage in that area, Lindenwood will need to find a way to close that gap.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 31.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148 points.

