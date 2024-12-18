Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Ole Miss and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 42-33 lead against Southern U.

Ole Miss entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Southern U. step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Southern U. 5-4, Ole Miss 9-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.98

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Ole Miss. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Southern U. Jaguars at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Ole Miss was supposed to be coming into Saturday's matchup following a loss, but instead they'll be coming in fresh off a huge upset. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat Southern Miss 77-46. The win was familiar territory for the Rebels who have now won three games in a row.

Ole Miss' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Sean Pedulla led the charge by going 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points plus two blocks. Another player making a difference was Jaylen Murray, who went 5 for 9 en route to 14 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, Southern U. entered their tilt with Lindsey Wilson on Tuesday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They put the hurt on the Blue Raiders with a sharp 94-69 victory.

Southern U. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 13 consecutive matches dating back to last season.

Ole Miss' win bumped their record up to 9-1. As for Southern U., they pushed their record up to 5-4 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ole Miss hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.7 points per game. However, it's not like Southern U. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Ole Miss is a big 23.5-point favorite against Southern U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.