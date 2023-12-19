Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Troy 5-5, Ole Miss 10-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Ole Miss is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Troy Trojans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Ole Miss scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They came out on top against the Golden Bears by a score of 88-78. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.8% better than the opposition, as Ole Miss' was.

Jaemyn Brakefield was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 27 points along with three steals. Those 27 points set a new season-high mark for him. Matthew Murrell was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with seven rebounds.

Troy has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 23 points or more this season. They blew past the Knights, posting a 110-63 win at home.

The Rebels' victory bumped their record up to 10-0. As for the Trojans, they pushed their record up to 5-5 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Ole Miss haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.6 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Troy, though, as they've been averaging 14.6 turnovers per game. Given Ole Miss' sizeable advantage in that area, Troy will need to find a way to close that gap.

Ole Miss skirted past Troy 83-80 when the teams last played back in December of 2015. Does Ole Miss have another victory up their sleeve, or will Troy turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Ole Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.