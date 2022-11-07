Who's Playing
Alcorn State @ Ole Miss
What to Know
The Alcorn State Braves and the Ole Miss Rebels will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at The Pavilion at Ole Miss to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Braves ended up 17-17 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Texas A&M Aggies 74-62. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Ole Miss (13-19), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
Since the experts predict a loss, Alcorn State will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $5.05
Odds
The Rebels are a big 20-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Rebels slightly, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 21.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.