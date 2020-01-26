Ole Miss vs. Auburn: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn basketball game
Who's Playing
Auburn @ Ole Miss
Current Records: Auburn 17-2; Ole Miss 10-9
What to Know
The #16 Auburn Tigers are 2-6 against the Ole Miss Rebels since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Auburn and Ole Miss will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. These two teams have set a high bar for this matchup after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.
It was a close one, but on Saturday the Tigers sidestepped the Iowa State Cyclones for an 80-76 victory. The Tigers got double-digit scores from four players: forward Isaac Okoro (19), guard Samir Doughty (18), forward Danjel Purifoy (11), and guard J'Von McCormick (11).
Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Ole Miss has finally found some success away from home. They took their game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday 70-60. Ole Miss' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Breein Tyree, who had 20 points, and forward KJ Buffen, who had 14 points.
Their wins bumped Auburn to 17-2 and Ole Miss to 10-9. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ole Miss have won six out of their last eight games against Auburn.
- Feb 13, 2019 - Ole Miss 60 vs. Auburn 55
- Jan 09, 2019 - Ole Miss 82 vs. Auburn 67
- Jan 30, 2018 - Auburn 79 vs. Ole Miss 70
- Jan 09, 2018 - Auburn 85 vs. Ole Miss 70
- Feb 11, 2017 - Ole Miss 90 vs. Auburn 84
- Jan 07, 2017 - Ole Miss 88 vs. Auburn 85
- Feb 20, 2016 - Ole Miss 69 vs. Auburn 59
- Jan 27, 2016 - Ole Miss 80 vs. Auburn 63
