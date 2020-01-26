Ole Miss vs. Auburn: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Auburn @ Ole Miss

Current Records: Auburn 17-2; Ole Miss 10-9

What to Know

The #16 Auburn Tigers are 2-6 against the Ole Miss Rebels since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Auburn and Ole Miss will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. These two teams have set a high bar for this matchup after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.

It was a close one, but on Saturday the Tigers sidestepped the Iowa State Cyclones for an 80-76 victory. The Tigers got double-digit scores from four players: forward Isaac Okoro (19), guard Samir Doughty (18), forward Danjel Purifoy (11), and guard J'Von McCormick (11).

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Ole Miss has finally found some success away from home. They took their game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday 70-60. Ole Miss' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Breein Tyree, who had 20 points, and forward KJ Buffen, who had 14 points.

Their wins bumped Auburn to 17-2 and Ole Miss to 10-9. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ole Miss have won six out of their last eight games against Auburn.