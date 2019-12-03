Ole Miss vs. Butler live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Ole Miss (home) vs. No. 24 Butler (away)

Current Records: Ole Miss 5-2; Butler 7-0

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the #24 Butler Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Butler will be strutting in after a win while Ole Miss will be stumbling in from a loss.

It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 78-37, which was the final score in Ole Miss' tilt against the Oklahoma State Cowboys last Friday. One thing holding the Rebels back was the mediocre play of G Breein Tyree, who did not have his best game; he played for 28 minutes but picked up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting and five turnovers.

As for Butler, Butler can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They escaped with a win against the Stanford Cardinal by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67. Among those leading the charge for Butler was G Kamar Baldwin, who had 22 points along with five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Rebels are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-3 against the spread.

The Rebels came up short against the Bulldogs when the two teams last met in last November, falling 83-76. Maybe the Rebels will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Rebels are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

Butler won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.