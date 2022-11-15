Who's Playing

Chattanooga @ Ole Miss

Current Records: Chattanooga 1-1; Ole Miss 2-0

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on the Ole Miss Rebels on the road at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Mocs are looking to tack on another W to their 13-game streak on the road.

Chattanooga was fully in charge last week, breezing past the Oakland City Mighty Oaks 93-49 at home.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss had enough points to win and then some against the Florida Atlantic Owls this past Friday, taking their contest 80-67. The Rebels' forward Jaemyn Brakefield looked sharp as he had 17 points along with eight boards.

Their wins bumped Chattanooga to 1-1 and Ole Miss to 2-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rebels are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Mocs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ole Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.