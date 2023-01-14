Who's Playing
Georgia @ Ole Miss
Current Records: Georgia 12-4; Ole Miss 8-8
What to Know
The Georgia Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. UGA will be strutting in after a victory while Ole Miss will be stumbling in from a defeat.
UGA beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 58-50 on Wednesday. UGA got double-digit scores from four players: guard Terry Roberts (16), guard Justin Hill (12), center Braelen Bridges (11), and forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (10).
Meanwhile, the Rebels came up short against the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday, falling 82-73. Guard Matthew Murrell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points along with six boards.
UGA is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
UGA's win brought them up to 12-4 while Ole Miss' loss pulled them down to 8-8. UGA is 7-4 after wins this year, and Ole Miss is 2-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.55
Odds
The Rebels are a 5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Georgia have won six out of their last 11 games against Ole Miss.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Ole Miss 85 vs. Georgia 68
- Jan 30, 2021 - Georgia 71 vs. Ole Miss 61
- Jan 16, 2021 - Georgia 78 vs. Ole Miss 74
- Mar 11, 2020 - Georgia 81 vs. Ole Miss 63
- Jan 25, 2020 - Ole Miss 70 vs. Georgia 60
- Feb 23, 2019 - Ole Miss 72 vs. Georgia 71
- Feb 09, 2019 - Ole Miss 80 vs. Georgia 64
- Jan 03, 2018 - Georgia 71 vs. Ole Miss 60
- Jan 11, 2017 - Georgia 69 vs. Ole Miss 47
- Feb 27, 2016 - Georgia 80 vs. Ole Miss 66
- Jan 09, 2016 - Ole Miss 72 vs. Georgia 71