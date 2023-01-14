Who's Playing

Georgia @ Ole Miss

Current Records: Georgia 12-4; Ole Miss 8-8

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. UGA will be strutting in after a victory while Ole Miss will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UGA beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 58-50 on Wednesday. UGA got double-digit scores from four players: guard Terry Roberts (16), guard Justin Hill (12), center Braelen Bridges (11), and forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (10).

Meanwhile, the Rebels came up short against the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday, falling 82-73. Guard Matthew Murrell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points along with six boards.

UGA is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

UGA's win brought them up to 12-4 while Ole Miss' loss pulled them down to 8-8. UGA is 7-4 after wins this year, and Ole Miss is 2-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.55

Odds

The Rebels are a 5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Georgia have won six out of their last 11 games against Ole Miss.