Ole Miss vs. LSU: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Ole Miss vs. LSU basketball game
Who's Playing
LSU @ Ole Miss
Current Records: LSU 12-4; Ole Miss 9-7
What to Know
The LSU Tigers are 3-1 against the Ole Miss Rebels since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. LSU will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to The Pavilion at Ole Miss at 8 p.m. ET. They are cruising in on a five-game winning streak while Ole Miss is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.
Things were close when the Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies clashed on Tuesday, but the Tigers ultimately edged out the opposition 89-85. F Trendon Watford was the offensive standout of the matchup for LSU, posting a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds along with six dimes.
Meanwhile, the contest between Ole Miss and the Florida Gators on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Ole Miss falling 71-55, it was darn close to turning into one. Ole Miss got a solid performance out of F KJ Buffen, who had 20 points in addition to five boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
LSU's victory lifted them to 12-4 while Ole Miss' loss dropped them down to 9-7. We'll see if the Tigers can repeat their recent success or if the Rebels bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
LSU have won three out of their last four games against Ole Miss.
- Jan 15, 2019 - LSU 83 vs. Ole Miss 69
- Feb 10, 2018 - LSU 82 vs. Ole Miss 66
- Feb 14, 2017 - Ole Miss 96 vs. LSU 76
- Jan 13, 2016 - LSU 90 vs. Ole Miss 81
