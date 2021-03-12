The LSU Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to square off in an SEC Tournament matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Ole Miss is 16-10 overall, while LSU is 16-8. The Tigers have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 matchups against Ole Miss.

LSU vs. Ole Miss spread: LSU -1

LSU vs. Ole Miss over-under: 144 points

LSU vs. Ole Miss money line: LSU -120, Ole Miss +100

What you need to know about LSU

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, LSU beat the Missouri Tigers 86-80 on Saturday. LSU's guard Cameron Thomas did his thing and had 29 points. Thomas is averaging 23.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this season. The freshman has scored 21 or more points in 10 consecutive games.

LSU enters Friday's contest having won eight of its last 11 games played in March. The Tigers are also 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games overall. However, LSU is just 1-5 against the spread in its last six games played on a Friday.

What you need to know about Ole Miss

Meanwhile, the Rebels earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They had enough points to win and then some against the South Carolina Gamecocks, taking their contest 76-59. Ole Miss' forward Romello White filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points along with seven boards and three blocks.

The Rebels are led by guard Devontae Shuler, who's averaging 15.6 points, 3.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game. He's been a major factor in Ole Miss' recent run, as the Rebels have won eight of their last 10 games. Ole Miss is also 8-2 against the spread during that span. However, Ole Miss has lost each of its last five meetings against the Tigers.

