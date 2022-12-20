Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Ole Miss

Current Records: North Alabama 6-5; Ole Miss 8-3

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the North Alabama Lions in a holiday battle at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Rebels will be strutting in after a victory while North Alabama will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Ole Miss beat the Temple Owls 63-55 this past Saturday. Ole Miss can attribute much of their success to guard Daeshun Ruffin, who had 17 points. Ruffin hadn't helped his team much against the UCF Knights last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Ruffin's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, North Alabama was expected to have a tough go of it last Thursday, and that's exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 84-60 punch to the gut against the Colorado Buffaloes. Guard Daniel Ortiz had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Ole Miss is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Rebels, who are 4-5-2 against the spread.

Ole Miss' win brought them up to 8-3 while the Lions' loss pulled them down to 6-5. Ole Miss is 5-2 after wins this season, and North Alabama is 2-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Rebels are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.