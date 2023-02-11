Who's Playing

South Carolina @ Ole Miss

Current Records: South Carolina 8-16; Ole Miss 10-14

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Rebels and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in an SEC battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Ole Miss will be strutting in after a win while USC will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Georgia Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Ole Miss proved too difficult a challenge. Ole Miss came out on top in a nail-biter against UGA, sneaking past 78-74. Having forecasted a close victory for Ole Miss, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They can attribute much of their success to forward Jaemyn Brakefield, who had 24 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks came up short against the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday, falling 83-74. USC's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Gregory Jackson, who had 23 points, and forward Hayden Brown, who had 19 points in addition to six boards.

Ole Miss' victory brought them up to 10-14 while USC's defeat pulled them down to 8-16. Ole Miss is 5-4 after wins this season, and USC is 4-11 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ole Miss have won six out of their last 11 games against South Carolina.