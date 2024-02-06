We've got another exciting SEC matchup on the schedule as the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. South Carolina is 19-3 overall and 11-1 at home, while Ole Miss is 18-4 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Gamecocks have won five straight games and they're 8-3 in their last 11 meetings at home against the Rebels.

South Carolina vs. Ole Miss spread: South Carolina -4.5

South Carolina vs. Ole Miss over/under: 138 points

South Carolina vs. Ole Miss money line: South Carolina: -193, Ole Miss: +160

What you need to know about South Carolina

South Carolina entered its tilt with Georgia with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. The Gamecocks came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 72-62 on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, as South Carolina did.

South Carolina's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Collin Murray-Boyles led the charge by scoring 16 points to go along with five rebounds and two steals. Josh Gray was another key contributor, recording 15 points and eight rebounds.

What you need to know about Ole Miss

Meanwhile, Ole Miss unfortunately witnessed the end of its three-game winning streak on Saturday. The Rebels took a 91-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Auburn Tigers. Despite the loss, Ole Miss saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaemyn Brakefield, who scored 15 points along with five assists and two blocks, was perhaps the best of all.

Another player making a difference was Matthew Murrell, who racked up 18 points and five rebounds. For the season, Murrell is averaging 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. He's knocking down 47.3% of his field goals.

