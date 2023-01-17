SEC foes square off when the Ole Miss Rebels (8-9) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-9) battle on Tuesday evening. Ole Miss has been in a slump recently, dropping six games in a row. On Jan. 14, the Rebels fell to Georgia 62-58. South Carolina has lost three of its last four, though the win during that span came as a 19.5-point underdog at Kentucky on Jan. 10

Tipoff from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Rebels are 6-point favorites in the latest Ole Miss vs. South Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 130.5.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina spread: Ole Miss -6

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina over/under 130.5 points

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina money line: Ole Miss -260, South Carolina +210

MISS: Under is 6-1 in Rebels' last seven overall

SC: Gamecocks are 4-0 ATS in their last four games following an ATS loss

Why South Carolina can cover



Freshman forward Gregory Jackson II is an explosive and powerful presence in the frontcourt. Jackson II can score from all three levels on the floor and owns a fluid jumper. He is quick enough to blow past defenders and get to the lane. The South Carolina native and potential lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft leads the team in scoring (15.1) with 6.6 rebounds per game. On Jan. 10, Jackson II logged 16 points and three boards.

Junior guard Meechie Johnson has been an agile facilitator in the backcourt. Johnson utilizes his vision to find the open man while using his athleticism to create space from defenders. The Ohio native averages 13 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. In the Jan. 10 win over Kentucky, he dropped a season-best 26 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Junior guard Matthew Murrell is the top offensive option. Murrell has the ball handles and speed to blow by defenders to finish in the lane. The Tennessee native leads the team in points (15.1) with 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He dropped at least 19 points in two of his last three games. On Jan. 10, Murrell had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Junior forward Jaemyn Brakefield supplies the Rebels with another scoring option in the frontcourt. Brakefield can stretch the floor and moves well on the defensive end. The Mississippi native puts up 9.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and shoots 52% from the field. He's scored in double figures in four of his last five games.

