Who's Playing

Temple @ Ole Miss

Current Records: Temple 6-5; Ole Miss 7-3

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels will play host again and welcome the Temple Owls to The Pavilion at Ole Miss, where tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Ole Miss entered their matchup against the UCF Knights on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Rebels took a 72-61 bruising from UCF. A silver lining for Ole Miss was the play of guard Matthew Murrell, who had 21 points.

Meanwhile, Temple has to be hurting after a devastating 77-57 loss at the hands of the Pennsylvania Quakers on Saturday. Guard Khalif Battle (14 points) and forward Jamille Reynolds (13 points) were the top scorers for Temple.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.