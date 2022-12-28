Who's Playing

No. 7 Tennessee @ Ole Miss

Current Records: Tennessee 10-2; Ole Miss 8-4

What to Know

Get ready for an SEC battle as the Ole Miss Rebels and the #7 Tennessee Volunteers will face off at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Rebels nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It looks like Ole Miss must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last Tuesday. They were just a bucket short of a victory and fell 66-65 to the North Alabama Lions. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Ole Miss was far and away the favorite. Guard Matthew Murrell (16 points) was the top scorer for Ole Miss.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Tennessee at home against the Austin Peay Governors last week as the squad secured an 86-44 victory. Tennessee can attribute much of their success to guard Santiago Vescovi, who shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points and five assists, and forward Olivier Nkamhoua, who had 20 points and five assists along with five rebounds.

The Rebels are now 8-4 while the Volunteers sit at 10-2. Tennessee is 7-2 after wins this season, and Ole Miss is 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.83

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tennessee have won six out of their last nine games against Ole Miss.