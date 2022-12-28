Who's Playing
No. 7 Tennessee @ Ole Miss
Current Records: Tennessee 10-2; Ole Miss 8-4
What to Know
Get ready for an SEC battle as the Ole Miss Rebels and the #7 Tennessee Volunteers will face off at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Rebels nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
It looks like Ole Miss must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last Tuesday. They were just a bucket short of a victory and fell 66-65 to the North Alabama Lions. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Ole Miss was far and away the favorite. Guard Matthew Murrell (16 points) was the top scorer for Ole Miss.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Tennessee at home against the Austin Peay Governors last week as the squad secured an 86-44 victory. Tennessee can attribute much of their success to guard Santiago Vescovi, who shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points and five assists, and forward Olivier Nkamhoua, who had 20 points and five assists along with five rebounds.
The Rebels are now 8-4 while the Volunteers sit at 10-2. Tennessee is 7-2 after wins this season, and Ole Miss is 2-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.83
Odds
The Volunteers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Tennessee have won six out of their last nine games against Ole Miss.
- Jan 05, 2022 - Tennessee 66 vs. Ole Miss 60
- Feb 02, 2021 - Ole Miss 52 vs. Tennessee 50
- Jan 21, 2020 - Tennessee 73 vs. Ole Miss 48
- Feb 27, 2019 - Tennessee 73 vs. Ole Miss 71
- Feb 24, 2018 - Tennessee 73 vs. Ole Miss 65
- Feb 03, 2018 - Tennessee 94 vs. Ole Miss 61
- Feb 08, 2017 - Tennessee 75 vs. Ole Miss 66
- Jan 17, 2017 - Ole Miss 80 vs. Tennessee 69
- Mar 05, 2016 - Ole Miss 83 vs. Tennessee 60