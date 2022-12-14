Who's Playing

UCF @ Ole Miss

Current Records: UCF 7-2; Ole Miss 7-2

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the UCF Knights will be on the road. They will take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

UCF took their matchup against the Tarleton State Texans on Sunday by a conclusive 75-49 score. The Knights' forward Taylor Hendricks did his thing and had 16 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, the Valparaiso Beacons typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Ole Miss proved too difficult a challenge. Ole Miss steamrolled past Valpo 98-61 at home. Ole Miss got double-digit scores from six players: guard Matthew Murrell (17), guard Daeshun Ruffin (14), forward Myles Burns (12), forward Jaemyn Brakefield (11), forward Robert Allen (11), and guard Tye Fagan (10).

UCF is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. If their 6-3 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 7-2. With both the Knights and the Rebels swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Rebels are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.