The UCF Knights will take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at the SJB Pavilion. Both teams are 7-2; Ole Miss is 5-0 at home, while the Knights have yet to play on the road. Ole Miss holds the 3-0 all-time series edge, with the last game coming in 2010.

The Rebels are favored by 6 points in the latest Ole Miss vs. UCF odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 130. Before entering any UCF vs. Ole Miss picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022-23 college basketball season on a strong 17-10 roll on all-top rated CBB picks, returning almost $300. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ole Miss vs. UCF. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for UCF vs. Ole Miss:

Ole Miss vs. UCF spread: Ole Miss -6

Ole Miss vs. UCF over/under: 130 points

Ole Miss vs. UCF money line: Ole Miss -260, UCF +210

Ole Miss vs. UCF picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Ole Miss

The Valparaiso Beacons typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Rebels proved too difficult a challenge. Ole Miss put a hurting on the Beacons at home to the tune of 98-61. Six players on Ole Miss scored in the double digits: guard Matthew Murrell (17), guard Daeshun Ruffin (14), forward Myles Burns (12), forward Jaemyn Brakefield (11), forward Robert Allen (11), and guard Tye Fagan (10).

The victory ended a two-game losing streak for the Rebels, and they have a favorable schedule with five straight home games, not playing away from home until the calendar flips to 2023. Ole Miss' point differential across five home games is plus-81, while its point differential across four road/neutral-site games is just plus-one.

What you need to know about UCF

Meanwhile, UCF took its game against the Tarleton State Texans on Sunday by a conclusive 75-49 score. UCF's forward Taylor Hendricks did his thing and had 16 points in addition to nine boards.

Johnny Dawkins has one of the best defensive squads in the country as UCF ranks 22nd nationally in defensive rating. The Knights hound teams on the perimeter, holding opponents to just 26.7% on 3-pointers which is the 11th-best mark in the nation. Hendricks leads the team with 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. Sophomore guard Darius Johnson is the only other Knight averaging in double figures (10.3 PPG), and he also leads the team with 2.0 steals per game.

How to make UCF vs. Ole Miss picks

The model has simulated Ole Miss vs. UCF 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UCF vs. Ole Miss? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.