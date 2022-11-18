Who's Playing

UT Martin @ Ole Miss

Current Records: UT Martin 2-2; Ole Miss 3-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the UT Martin Skyhawks will be on the road. They will take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Everything came up roses for UT Martin at home against the Harris-Stowe Hornets on Tuesday as the team secured a 96-53 victory.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss strolled past the Chattanooga Mocs with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 70-58. Guard Matthew Murrell was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Rebels, shooting 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 25 points and five boards.

The wins brought the Skyhawks up to 2-2 and Ole Miss to 3-0. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UT Martin ranks 32nd in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 11.3 on average. Less enviably, Ole Miss has allowed their opponents an average of 8.7 steals per game, the 49th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ole Miss have won both of the games they've played against UT Martin in the last eight years.