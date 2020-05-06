Olivier Sarr transferring to Kentucky as Wildcats land coveted former Wake Forest big man
The 7-footer was one of the ACC's most-improved players last college basketball season
One of the top transfers on the market and a player recently named one of CBS Sports' breakout players of 2020 is headed to Kentucky. Former Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr announced his intention to join the Wildcats in a Twitter post on Wednesday.
His decision comes after new Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes made a pitch to keep Sarr that included a jab at UK's academic prestige. But at Kentucky, the 7-footer will likely have chance to compete for a title rather than staying through a rebuilding project at Wake Forest as Forbes attempts to turn the fortunes of a program coming off three straight losing seasons.
Sarr finished second behind North Carolina's Garrison Brooks in the voting for the ACC's Most Improved Player last season after averaging 13.7 points, 9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. He also hit a career-best 52.7% of his shots.
If immediately eligible, Sarr would fill a need in the frontcourt at Kentucky, which is losing post players Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery to the NBA Draft. Sarr will not be a graduate transfer, however, meaning he will likely need a waiver if he is going to play in the 2020-21 season after the NCAA Division I Board of Directors recently recommended against allowing one-time transfers immediate eligibility for the upcoming year.
Still, Sarr's addition is a nice pickup for Kentucky coach John Calipari after 7-foot-3 Purdue transfer Matt Haarms chose BYU over the Wildcats last month.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NCAA upholds penalties on Kevin Ollie
Ollie was fired from UConn with cause in 2018 on the heels of the NCAA's findings
-
New Wake coach throws shade at UK
Forbes argues that it makes more sense to stick around and earn the Wake Forest diploma
-
Pac-12 is most improved conference
There was nowhere to go but up for the Pac-12, and the league took major strides
-
Ranking college basketball conferences
Looking at which major conference had the best season in 2019-2020
-
Top 25 And 1: Sun Devils slip to No. 23
The loss of White, the Sun Devils' top rebounder, is a big one for Bobby Hurley
-
NBA Draft decisions with huge impacts
We identify the players whose futures are most up for debate and who would be wise to return...
-
Coronavirus updates: College basketball
There will be no March Madness this year due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic
-
2020 Big 12 Tournament canceled
The Big 12 was one of many conferences to bring a halt to its annual tournament on Thursday