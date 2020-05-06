Olivier Sarr transferring to Kentucky as Wildcats land coveted former Wake Forest big man

One of the top transfers on the market and a player recently named one of CBS Sports' breakout players of 2020 is headed to Kentucky. Former Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr announced his intention to join the Wildcats in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

His decision comes after new Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes made a pitch to keep Sarr that included a jab at UK's academic prestige. But at Kentucky, the 7-footer will likely have chance to compete for a title rather than staying through a rebuilding project at Wake Forest as Forbes attempts to turn the fortunes of a program coming off three straight losing seasons.

Sarr finished second behind North Carolina's Garrison Brooks in the voting for the ACC's Most Improved Player last season after averaging 13.7 points, 9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. He also hit a career-best 52.7% of his shots.

If immediately eligible, Sarr would fill a need in the frontcourt at Kentucky, which is losing post players Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery to the NBA Draft. Sarr will not be a graduate transfer, however, meaning he will likely need a waiver if he is going to play in the 2020-21 season after the NCAA Division I Board of Directors recently recommended against allowing one-time transfers immediate eligibility for the upcoming year.

Still, Sarr's addition is a nice pickup for Kentucky coach John Calipari after 7-foot-3 Purdue transfer Matt Haarms chose BYU over the Wildcats last month.