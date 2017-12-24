Only 3 unbeaten teams remain after No. 6 Miami is upset by New Mexico State

Johnathon Wilkins helped New Mexico State defeat its first top-10 opponent since 1990. USATSI

The number of unbeaten teams in college hoops fell from four to three Saturday, as sixth-ranked Miami suffered its first loss of the season in a 63-54 stunner to New Mexico State in the Diamond Head Classic semifinals in Hawaii.

Miami, now 10-1 on the season, was a 9-point favorite but trailed for the majority of the contest and couldn't overcome a late barrage of 3-pointers from the Aggies that ultimately sent the Canes packing. Arizona State, Villanova and TCU now stand alone as the only remaining unbeatens in college basketball.

Upset complete!



New Mexico State shocks No. 6 Miami to hand them their first loss of the season in the Diamond Head Classic. pic.twitter.com/t4NAeScbtB — ESPN (@espn) December 24, 2017

Although the outcome is a bit of a stunner, New Mexico State is no slouch in its own regard. The Aggies improved to 11-2 on the season -- their only losses coming at the hands of San Diego and Saint Mary's -- and are heavy favorites to win the WAC this season behind Zach Lofton, who scored a team-high 15 points vs. UM, and A.J. Harris. So it's a huge boon to NMSU's tourney resume in one of its few remaining opportunities to shine in non-league play.

The Aggies shot 35.8 percent from the floor, led 24 minutes and 29 seconds, and forced 14 Miami turnovers in a trio of ingredients that doomed the Hurricanes and gave NMSU its best win of the season to date and its first victory vs. a top 10 team since 1990.

In his first year on the job, New Mexico State coach Chris Jans is off to a stellar start and has a chance to upend Southern California in the Diamond Head Classic finale on Monday.