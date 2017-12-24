Only 3 unbeaten teams remain after No. 6 Miami is upset by New Mexico State

Villanova, TCU and Arizona State are the last three teams in the nation without a loss

Johnathon Wilkins helped New Mexico State defeat its first top-10 opponent since 1990. USATSI

The number of unbeaten teams in college hoops fell from four to three Saturday, as sixth-ranked Miami suffered its first loss of the season in a 63-54 stunner to New Mexico State in the Diamond Head Classic semifinals in Hawaii.

Miami, now 10-1 on the season, was a 9-point favorite but trailed for the majority of the contest and couldn't overcome a late barrage of 3-pointers from the Aggies that ultimately sent the Canes packing. Arizona State, Villanova and TCU now stand alone as the only remaining unbeatens in college basketball.

Although the outcome is a bit of a stunner, New Mexico State is no slouch in its own regard. The Aggies improved to 11-2 on the season -- their only losses coming at the hands of San Diego and Saint Mary's -- and are heavy favorites to win the WAC this season behind Zach Lofton, who scored a team-high 15 points vs. UM, and A.J. Harris. So it's a huge boon to NMSU's tourney resume in one of its few remaining opportunities to shine in non-league play.

The Aggies shot 35.8 percent from the floor, led 24 minutes and 29 seconds, and forced 14 Miami turnovers in a trio of ingredients that doomed the Hurricanes and gave NMSU its best win of the season to date and its first victory vs. a top 10 team since 1990.

In his first year on the job, New Mexico State coach Chris Jans is off to a stellar start and has a chance to upend Southern California in the Diamond Head Classic finale on Monday.

