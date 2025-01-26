Halftime Report

Neb.-Omaha is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Oral Roberts 45-28.

Neb.-Omaha entered the game having won eight straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it nine, or will Oral Roberts step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 12-9, Oral Roberts 5-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Neb.-Omaha is 1-9 against Oral Roberts since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Mabee Center. The Mavericks are coming into the contest hot, having won their last eight games.

Last Thursday, Neb.-Omaha beat St. Thomas 89-78.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of Denver by a score of 70-68. The Golden Eagles didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Oral Roberts struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Neb.-Omaha is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-9 record this season. As for Oral Roberts, their loss dropped their record down to 5-14.

Going forward, Neb.-Omaha is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Neb.-Omaha barely slipped by Oral Roberts in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, winning 71-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Neb.-Omaha since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Neb.-Omaha is a 3-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Mavericks slightly, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Oral Roberts has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Neb.-Omaha.