Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 10-11, Oral Roberts 8-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Oral Roberts is 9-1 against Neb.-Omaha since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Mabee Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Oral Roberts' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 72-67 to the Bison. Oral Roberts found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 13 to 3 on offense.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Neb.-Omaha on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Roos by a score of 74-72. Neb.-Omaha has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Golden Eagles have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season. As for the Mavericks, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-11.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Oral Roberts haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like Neb.-Omaha struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Oral Roberts was able to grind out a solid victory over Neb.-Omaha in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 73-64. Does Oral Roberts have another victory up their sleeve, or will Neb.-Omaha turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Oral Roberts has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Neb.-Omaha.