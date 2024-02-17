Who's Playing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Current Records: North Dakota 16-11, Oral Roberts 11-14

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the North Dakota Fighting Hawks and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Mabee Center. North Dakota is looking to tack on another W to their four-game streak on the road.

After a disappointing 47 points in their last matchup, North Dakota made sure to put some points up on the board against the Pioneers on Thursday. The Fighting Hawks came out on top against the Pioneers by a score of 92-78. With that win, North Dakota brought their scoring average up to 75.3 points per game.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 73-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bison. Oral Roberts didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Fighting Hawks have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a massive bump to their 16-11 record this season. As for the Golden Eagles, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-14.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Dakota haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Oral Roberts struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

North Dakota was able to grind out a solid win over the Golden Eagles in their previous meeting back in January, winning 87-77. The rematch might be a little tougher for North Dakota since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Oral Roberts has won 7 out of their last 10 games against North Dakota.