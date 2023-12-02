Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Current Records: Tulsa 4-1, Oral Roberts 2-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $55.00

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will head out on the road to face off against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mabee Center. Coming off a loss in a game Tulsa was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Tulsa unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Trojans by a score of 84-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Tulsa's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Tyshawn Archie, who scored 17 points, and Matt Reed who scored 10 points along with 8 rebounds. Less helpful for Tulsa was Jared Garcia's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 19 to 5 on offense, a fact Oral Roberts found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell 88-78 to the Wildcats.

Despite the defeat, Oral Roberts had strong showings from Issac McBride, who scored 25 points along with 3 steals, and Jailen Bedford, who scored 23 points along with 9 rebounds. The match was McBride's third in a row with at least 22.4 points.

The Golden Hurricane's defeat dropped their record down to 4-1. As for the Golden Eagles, the last time they won on the road was back back in November. Having now lost four straight away contests, they've bumped their record down to 2-4.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Oral Roberts is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be Tulsa's first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tulsa have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oral Roberts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Oral Roberts is a 4.5-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Tulsa has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Oral Roberts.