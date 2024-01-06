Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Current Records: Weber State 10-4, Oral Roberts 7-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Weber State has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mabee Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Wildcats had just enough and edged the Jackrabbits out 75-73.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles rang in the new year with a 82-76 win over the Bobcats on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Oral Roberts.

The Wildcats' victory was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.5 points per game. As for the Golden Eagles, the win got them back to even at 7-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Weber State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Oral Roberts struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Weber State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

Odds

Weber State is a 4-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

