Teams meeting for the second time this season clash when the 15th-seeded Oral Roberts Golden Eagles battle the third-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks in a 2021 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup on Saturday. Arkansas (24-6) defeated Oral Roberts (18-10) 87-76 on Dec. 20 at Fayetteville, Ark. The Razorbacks, who placed second in the SEC at 13-4, have won two straight, including a 68-66 win over Texas Tech in the Round of 32. The Golden Eagles, who placed fourth in the Summit League at 10-5, have won seven in a row, including an 81-78 second-round win over seventh-seeded Florida.

Tip-off from Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 7:25 p.m. ET. Arkansas leads the all-time series 11-2. The Razorbacks are 11-point favorites in the latest Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 159.

Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas spread: Arkansas -11

Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas over-under: 159 points

Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas money line: Oral Roberts +475, Arkansas -700

ORU: Is connecting on 11.2 3-pointers per game

ARK: Is making its first Sweet 16 appearance since 1996 and 10th overall

Why Arkansas can cover

The Razorbacks, who have won 14 of their last 16 games, are led by freshman guard Moses Moody, who has reached double digits in three straight games and 26 of 30 games. He is a second-team All-American and is a finalist for the Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year Award. Moody was named the SEC Freshman of the Year and SEC Newcomer of the Year. He is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Another solid contributor to the Arkansas offense is senior forward Justin Smith, who averages 13.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. The graduate transfer, who played three seasons at Indiana, has scored in double figures 15 times and has registered five or more rebounds 14 times. He has registered four double-doubles and scored a career-high 27 points in a first-round tournament victory over Colgate and followed that up with a 20-point performance against Texas Tech. He has dished out two or more assists 12 times.

Why Oral Roberts can cover

The Golden Eagles are powered by sophomore guard Max Abmas, one of the nation's most prolific scorers. The All-American leads NCAA Division 1 in scoring at 24.5 points per game, and is connecting on 47.9 percent of his field goals, including 43.1 percent of his 3-pointers, and 89.8 percent of his free throws. Over the past 10 games, he is averaging 29.2 points, including two 40-plus point games and two 30-plus point games. For the season, he also averages 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Also leading Oral Roberts is junior forward Kevin Obanor. He is averaging 29 points and a double-double in two NCAA Tournament games, including a 30-point, 11-rebound effort in a win over Ohio State in the first round. For the season, Obanor is averaging 19 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is connecting on 50.1 percent of his shots from the floor, including 47 percent from 3-point range, and 87.2 percent of his free throws.

