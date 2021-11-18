Who's Playing
Haskell @ Oral Roberts
What to Know
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will stay at home another game and welcome the Haskell Indians at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Mabee Center. The Golden Eagles were 18-11 last year and are coming off of a 121-50 victory against the Southwestern Christian Eagles last Friday.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Oral Roberts won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.
- Dec 08, 2019 - Oral Roberts 95 vs. Haskell 55