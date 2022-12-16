Who's Playing

Missouri State @ Oral Roberts

Current Records: Missouri State 4-6; Oral Roberts 8-3

What to Know

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will stay at home another game and welcome the Missouri State Bears at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 16 at Mabee Center. The Golden Eagles are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Liberty Flames typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Oral Roberts proved too difficult a challenge. Oral Roberts captured a comfortable 84-70 win.

Meanwhile, MSU was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 65-61 to the PFW Mastodons. Guard Chance Moore put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points along with six boards.

Oral Roberts is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Oral Roberts is now 8-3 while the Bears sit at 4-6. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Eagles enter the matchup with 85.8 points per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, MSU is seventh worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against MSU.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 9-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Missouri State have won four out of their last seven games against Oral Roberts.