Who's Playing
Missouri State @ Oral Roberts
Current Records: Missouri State 4-6; Oral Roberts 8-3
What to Know
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will stay at home another game and welcome the Missouri State Bears at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 16 at Mabee Center. The Golden Eagles are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
The Liberty Flames typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Oral Roberts proved too difficult a challenge. Oral Roberts captured a comfortable 84-70 win.
Meanwhile, MSU was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 65-61 to the PFW Mastodons. Guard Chance Moore put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points along with six boards.
Oral Roberts is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Oral Roberts is now 8-3 while the Bears sit at 4-6. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Eagles enter the matchup with 85.8 points per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, MSU is seventh worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against MSU.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a big 9-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Missouri State have won four out of their last seven games against Oral Roberts.
- Dec 11, 2021 - Missouri State 69 vs. Oral Roberts 60
- Dec 21, 2019 - Oral Roberts 82 vs. Missouri State 72
- Nov 06, 2018 - Missouri State 84 vs. Oral Roberts 50
- Dec 10, 2017 - Oral Roberts 73 vs. Missouri State 66
- Dec 14, 2016 - Missouri State 86 vs. Oral Roberts 76
- Dec 16, 2015 - Missouri State 85 vs. Oral Roberts 66
- Nov 13, 2015 - Oral Roberts 80 vs. Missouri State 65