Who's Playing
Nebraska Omaha @ Oral Roberts
Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 7-15; Oral Roberts 18-4
What to Know
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are 12-4 against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Golden Eagles and Nebraska Omaha will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Mabee Center. Oral Roberts is out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.
Oral Roberts simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday, as they easily beat the Denver Pioneers at home 102-61.
Meanwhile, Nebraska Omaha was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 64-61 to the UMKC Kangaroos.
Oral Roberts is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (9-4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Golden Eagles' victory brought them up to 18-4 while the Mavericks' loss pulled them down to 7-15. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Oral Roberts ranks fourth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 85 on average. Less enviably, Nebraska Omaha is 10th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Nebraska Omaha.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a big 20-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 19-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oral Roberts have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Nebraska Omaha.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Oral Roberts 92 vs. Nebraska Omaha 89
- Jan 27, 2022 - Oral Roberts 100 vs. Nebraska Omaha 88
- Jan 01, 2022 - Oral Roberts 107 vs. Nebraska Omaha 62
- Jan 03, 2021 - Oral Roberts 86 vs. Nebraska Omaha 75
- Jan 02, 2021 - Oral Roberts 95 vs. Nebraska Omaha 83
- Mar 08, 2020 - Oral Roberts 79 vs. Nebraska Omaha 52
- Feb 12, 2020 - Oral Roberts 81 vs. Nebraska Omaha 78
- Jan 04, 2020 - Nebraska Omaha 74 vs. Oral Roberts 67
- Feb 28, 2019 - Oral Roberts 84 vs. Nebraska Omaha 80
- Dec 30, 2018 - Oral Roberts 87 vs. Nebraska Omaha 84
- Feb 22, 2018 - Oral Roberts 83 vs. Nebraska Omaha 75
- Dec 30, 2017 - Oral Roberts 93 vs. Nebraska Omaha 74
- Feb 16, 2017 - Nebraska Omaha 83 vs. Oral Roberts 76
- Jan 21, 2017 - Oral Roberts 103 vs. Nebraska Omaha 86
- Feb 25, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 102 vs. Oral Roberts 98
- Jan 23, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 85 vs. Oral Roberts 79