Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ Oral Roberts

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 7-15; Oral Roberts 18-4

What to Know

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are 12-4 against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Golden Eagles and Nebraska Omaha will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Mabee Center. Oral Roberts is out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

Oral Roberts simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday, as they easily beat the Denver Pioneers at home 102-61.

Meanwhile, Nebraska Omaha was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 64-61 to the UMKC Kangaroos.

Oral Roberts is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (9-4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Golden Eagles' victory brought them up to 18-4 while the Mavericks' loss pulled them down to 7-15. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Oral Roberts ranks fourth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 85 on average. Less enviably, Nebraska Omaha is 10th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Nebraska Omaha.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 20-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 19-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oral Roberts have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Nebraska Omaha.